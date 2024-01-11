12 Best Ways To Dispose Of Used Cooking Oils

When it comes to wrapping up your culinary adventures and facing the challenge of cooking oil cleanup, there's another laid-back trick in the pantry playbook. As with the paper towel method, another convenient way to clean and dispose of used cooking oil is to employ starchy ingredients commonly found in your pantry.

Common ingredients like flour and cornstarch can be used for cleaning spilled oil, as they are incredibly absorbent and can pack a powerful punch when cleaning up leftover oil in your pan. Another pantry staple you can reach for is baking soda, which has the same absorbent qualities as other starches, allowing it to bond together with fats and suck up the oil. Simply sprinkle a handful of the powder of your choice onto the oil and let sit for a few minutes. Once the powdered ingredients have done their job and absorbed all of the lingering greases in your pan, you can scuff off the pasty remnants with a spoon or paper towel and into the garbage can.

Continuing along this line, National Geographic also mentions a product known as stearic acid as an additional method for soaking up used oil. Stearic acid comes in a flaky form — it is less powdery than starches — but also works through basic principles of chemistry. The dry flakes are spread onto hot oil to bond, where they then congeal rather than become pasty. From there, it's a simple dump in the trash.