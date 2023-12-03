The Simple Way Martha Stewart Disposes Of Used Cooking Oils

Those of us who do a lot of cooking at home have probably all come across the same common problem: Being left with a ton of leftover oil in the pan and not knowing the best way to dispose of it. Luckily for us, Martha Stewart has the perfect easy solution.

In a TikTok video, Stewart revealed that she uses a bunch of paper towels to soak up all of the excess oil quickly and easily. Just make sure you have enough paper towels so that there's enough to sop up all of the liquid. Stewart said, "The pan will cool off and, in a matter of seconds, you have a pan that can be safely washed in the sink."

After you've moved the paper towels around the pan and effectively cleaned up all of that oil, you can simply throw the bunched paper towels away. It doesn't get much easier than that.