14 Clever Hacks To Clean Your Kitchen Sink

It may seem cliché, but using reputable cleaning equipment really does make all the difference if you want to keep your kitchen sink in good condition. Trustworthy and sturdy equipment also takes some of the hard work of scrubbing off your shoulders — saving you both time and energy when cleaning.

We'd recommend investing in both a brush and sponge for different parts of the cleaning process. When it comes to the brush, make sure it has stiff bristles for scrubbing some of those tougher stains and residues on your sink's surface. You may want to consider keeping a toothbrush on hand as well so you can get into the tighter spots and corners of your sink. Whereas a brush is more for spot treatments, a quality sponge can be used to clean wide swaths of your sink. A two-sided sponge, typically including a softer side and a scrubbing side, is great for cleaning both porcelain and stainless steel sinks.

Don't forget to separate your kitchen-sink cleaning tools from your dishwashing ones. Designating two separate sets of cleaning equipment ensures that germs aren't spread between them. The last thing you want to be doing is eating off of bacteria-coated dishes and silverware. We recommend the same level of hygienic care when it comes to washing your vegetables. Don't soak greens in your kitchen sink — unless you're looking for trouble!