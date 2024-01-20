14 Food Scraps You Should Never Put Down The Garbage Disposal

It's no exaggeration to say household appliances have revolutionized our kitchen routines — changing the way we prepare, cook, and clean. Consider how effectively and efficiently a dishwasher handles the dish-cleaning process (saving you time and effort); or take the blender, which effortlessly whips up everything from smoothies to soups with a finger's touch. Of course, while these two machines are hard to overlook, one kitchen appliance often flies under the radar: the garbage disposal.

A garbage disposal can be easy to forget given its unassuming look and out-of-sight station beneath the sink. But seeing how it's responsible for grinding up leftover food scraps and keeping our pipes clear — two pretty important tasks, if you ask us — the appliance's oft-forgotten status is a shame. Given just how essential it is, then, it's vital to keep the appliance in good working order.

One of the best ways to keep your garbage disposal in top shape is to watch what you're throwing down the drain. Despite a name that suggests it can handle anything, there are limits ... and potential consequences if you consistently use it to dispose of the wrong types of food. With that in mind, we assembled a guide of what to avoid to help assist you. Here are 14 food scraps you should never put down the garbage disposal.