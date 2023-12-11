Why You Should Never Put Corn Husks Down A Garbage Disposal

Garbage disposals are a modern kitchen convenience that many of us can't imagine living without. They make getting rid of food waste easy and efficient. However, not everything belongs in the garbage disposal, especially not corn husks.

Corn husks, the outer leaves of an ear of corn, are tougher than they look. While they might seem thin and pliable, their fibrous nature makes them quite resilient. When you put them down the garbage disposal, they don't break down easily. Instead, the fibres tend to get caught around the gadget's blades. This can lead to the blades becoming less effective, or in worse cases, causing the motor to jam. When this happens, not only does your disposal stop working, but you also face the hassle and expense of repairing or replacing it.

Another issue with corn husks, and particularly the stringy corn silk, is their tendency to slip through most garbage disposals. You might think they've been successfully ground up and disposed of, but in reality, they can travel down your plumbing and end up knotting up into balls. This creates a significant clog in the pipes, leading to reduced water flow and potential backups. Such clogs are challenging to clear and often require professional help, which means additional expenses and major inconvenience. So, if putting corn husks in the garbage disposal is a bad idea, what should you do with them?