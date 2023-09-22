How To Dry Out Fresh Corn Husks For The Most Authentic Tamales

Tamales are a great way to use the surplus of corn available as summer turns to fall. They are hearty, delicious, and relatively straightforward to make if you've prepared accordingly. An important part of tamale making that needs to be prepared ahead of time are the corn husks, which must be dried. While you can buy pre-dried husks at some grocery stores, drying fresh husks yourself is a great exercise in authenticity and also in appreciating the effort behind the dish.

Why dry out the corn husks? While it may be tempting to skip this step, a properly dried corn husk is highly recommended when making tamales. The process has many benefits, including changing the texture of the corn husk to make it easier to wrap and adding more flavor to the dish. Most importantly, though, this process ensures the husks are clean and free from pathogens like bacteria and mold, especially if you plan on storing them prior to use.