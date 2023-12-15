Think Twice Before Putting Meat Down A Garbage Disposal

When it comes to disposing of meat scraps in your kitchen, the rules aren't as straightforward as you might think. The key is understanding the difference between what your garbage disposal can handle and what it can't. Specifically, there's a notable distinction between raw meat and cooked meat when it comes to disposal.

Let's start with raw meat. This is a definite no-go for your garbage disposal. Raw meat is tough and fibrous, making it difficult for the disposal grinders to break it down effectively. This can lead to jamming the system. Furthermore, you shouldn't pour raw meat juice down a drain because it carries the risk of introducing harmful bacteria into your kitchen sink and pipes, which poses a major health hazard.

On the other hand, cooked meat can be a different story, but with caveats. Your garbage disposal can handle small pieces of cooked meat, provided they aren't too fatty or bony. The cooking process typically makes meat softer and easier to grind. However, it's crucial to only put small amounts at a time. Overloading the disposal with too much meat can cause clogs and strain the motor. Also, be mindful of the fat content. Fatty meats can leave residue that solidifies in the pipes, leading to blockages. And, although small bones can be broken down in the disposal, it's advisable not to put them in because they could clog up the drainage pipes further down.