The Serious Reason You Should Never Put Avocado Pits In The Garbage Disposal

Garbage disposals are a handy kitchen tool, making waste disposal significantly more convenient. They're designed to handle various kinds of food scraps, however, not all kitchen waste is suitable for this appliance, and some items can cause substantial damage. One such item that should never find its way into your garbage disposal is the avocado pit.

The pit of an avocado is hard and sizeable, characteristics that pose severe problems to the functionality of your garbage disposal. When the pit enters the disposal, the likelihood of causing damage to the blades is high. The blades inside the disposal are designed to handle softer organic materials and small amounts of firm substances. An avocado pit, due to its hardness and size, can dull the blades or even break them. The avocado seed can also get lodged within the disposal system, causing a jam. This could necessitate a costly repair or even a complete replacement of the disposal unit. Even if the pit is somehow chopped up into smaller pieces, the rough and gritty nature of these pieces behave like small seeds and can easily lead to obstructions, affecting the overall plumbing system. The result could be a challenging and expensive plumbing issue that necessitates professional intervention to resolve.