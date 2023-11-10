How To Easily Remove Chocolate Stains With Baking Soda

This will work best if you start cleaning the stain immediately after the accident happens. The longer you wait, the more time the chocolate has to work its way into the fibers of whatever it has stained. Start by generously applying white vinegar to the area. If you don't have vinegar or don't want to use it, run the stain under cold water instead.

Now we're going to try and get some of the oil out by lightly dabbing the stain with a paper towel. Take care not to rub the stain too hard, otherwise you're just working it into the fabric more. Now pour some baking soda onto the fabric and gently work it into the stain. Do the same thing on the other side if you're cleaning a piece of clothing. Let it sit for about 15 minutes. Now run the whole thing under water, gently working out the color.

If it's clothing, place it in the washing machine when you're done for a regular wash. Don't dry the clothes in the dryer, though. If the stain doesn't fully come out, the dryer will bake the stain in, which is permanent. Let it air dry and if it needs a second go, follow these same steps a second time around.