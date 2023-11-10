How To Easily Remove Chocolate Stains With Baking Soda
Getting food on our clothes isn't usually the end of the world, but some things are scarier than others. Red wine and pasta sauce can spell the end of brand-new clothes if you don't know what you're doing, and chocolate is no different. But just because chocolate isn't as easy to get out as a quick rinse in the washing machine doesn't mean you're stuck throwing away everything that touches the stuff. Baking soda is your friend when it comes to chocolate stains. For best results, make sure you also have some white vinegar on hand. The baking soda and vinegar combo is a classic cleaning agent.
The parts of chocolate that you need to be thinking about are its tannins and oil, both of which are going to make it harder to remove the stain. The tough thing about this combination is they both want to be treated differently. For example, tannins come out easier with cold water, while oil comes out easier with hot water. Baking soda is perfect for the job because it's tough on tannins and great against oil.
The power of baking soda
This will work best if you start cleaning the stain immediately after the accident happens. The longer you wait, the more time the chocolate has to work its way into the fibers of whatever it has stained. Start by generously applying white vinegar to the area. If you don't have vinegar or don't want to use it, run the stain under cold water instead.
Now we're going to try and get some of the oil out by lightly dabbing the stain with a paper towel. Take care not to rub the stain too hard, otherwise you're just working it into the fabric more. Now pour some baking soda onto the fabric and gently work it into the stain. Do the same thing on the other side if you're cleaning a piece of clothing. Let it sit for about 15 minutes. Now run the whole thing under water, gently working out the color.
If it's clothing, place it in the washing machine when you're done for a regular wash. Don't dry the clothes in the dryer, though. If the stain doesn't fully come out, the dryer will bake the stain in, which is permanent. Let it air dry and if it needs a second go, follow these same steps a second time around.