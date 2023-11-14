14 Refreshing Mint Recipes You Don't Want To Miss Out On

Of all the types of herbs that you could cook with or use to garnish your plate, you'd be hard-pressed to find one more bright and refreshing than mint. Most of us are familiar with mint's flavor almost exclusively in the context of toothpaste or candy canes, but when you strip back any artificial ingredients and focus on the green herb itself, you'll find that it really does add an invigorating flavor profile to even the dullest of dishes.

Now, we're not suggesting that you swap out cilantro for mint in homemade pico de gallo, or top off your plate of spaghetti with a sprig of mint, but rather incorporate it in food and drink recipes that could use a pop of brightness. For example, there are plenty of cocktails that showcase mint quite nicely — from juleps to mojitos — so why not filter some of those recipes into your repertoire? And if you want to get really creative, you can start including mint in places less expected, including fruit salads, milkshakes, and lamb skewers. Long gone are the days of shoving this herb to the sidelines, as our best mint recipes prove that mint deserves a place beyond your toothpaste flavoring — it belongs in your regular recipe rotation, too.