Banana Split Chocolate Bark Recipe

The classic banana split, as invented in a Pennsylvania(or possibly Ohio) drug store around the turn of the 20th century, consists of a split fresh banana topped with scoops of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream and often including toppings such as strawberries, pineapple, chopped nuts, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and maraschino cherries. In this recipe, Developer Jessica Morone is using all of these different flavors and colors as the inspiration for a multi-layered candy bark. "There are so many different flavors here," she says, enthusing, "They all go together so well."

One of the best things about this recipe, according to Morone, is that "it's pretty easy to make ... You are just heating chocolate in the microwave until it melts and then chilling it when it's assembled." Despite the simplicity, she still characterizes the end result as "delicious" and even admits, "With all the fruit in it, I can convince myself that it's a healthy snack."