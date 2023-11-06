Simmer Pots Can Make Your House Smell Like Your Favorite Fall Flavors

While we love a good candle for fall, we may love a simmer pot more. Reasons: They're more economical, they create zero waste, and when bubbling away on the stovetop, they ensure your house is filled with comforting cozy scents of fall without any of the artificial or potentially irritating ingredients in candles or air freshers. If you're not familiar with the term, a simmer pot is simply when you fill a saucepan with water and your choice of fruits, spices, and other scented goods. By simmering your autumnal witches brew on the stovetop on low heat, the ingredients combine and release scents that waft through your home.

If you've ever wished your whole house could smell as good as a Williams & Sonoma store, simmer pots are where it's at. Whereas a candle's scent will be limited mostly to the room it's burning in, a simmer pot is the easy, natural way to freshen up and fill even a large space with yummy smells. If you use ingredients you already have around or even that you gather from outside, like herbs and pine sprigs, they're basically free. And unlike candles, even the best of which can contain artificial fragrance or potentially harmful ingredients like formaldehyde, with a simmer pot, you control the exact scent and ingredients. Got rambunctious pets or kids that make candles a non-starter? Another reason simmer pots should be your new favorite hack for scenting your home.