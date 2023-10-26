Scented Candles Have A Place, But Not At Your Dinner Party

As many seasoned hosts know, the line between "detail-oriented" and "neurotic" is fine and gray when it comes to hosting. Still, as famous chef Ina Garten told Epicurious, "The most important thing for having a party is that the hostess is having fun." Guests have more fun themselves, and all it takes to throw an economical, stress-free dinner party is some thoughtful pre-planning.

On the note of minimizing worry, low lighting, like candlelight, is super cozy — and it's also really flattering. Couldn't get rid of a pimple by the time the party rolled around? No problem. Forgot to dust the mantle and realized it too late? Fuhgeddaboutit. No one's going to see. For best results, though, unscented candles are the way to go. If that sounds a little plain, that's the point. Scented candles are pleasant and inviting, but they can detract from the aroma of the food. The goal is to showcase the yummy dinner smells, not muddle them. If you're super into scented candles, you can totally still use them, just keep 'em in the bathroom.

These small waxy lights are an affordable way to set dimension and ambiance while allowing you to save the rest of your party budget for nice wine and fancy cheese. White candles will let the visual plating of the meal shine in high contrast. It's the same reason chefs avoid using blue plates, which create low contrast between the food and the plate, in their restaurants. After all, food's aesthetic appeal is an important aspect of a dinner party! But, if you're working around a certain theme, like a holiday, unscented colored candles aren't difficult to find.