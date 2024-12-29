14 Popular Store-Bought Sauce Mixes, Ranked

A good sauce mix is a valuable commodity in almost every kitchen, even for a seasoned cook. While I am no stranger to making up a good sauce from scratch, there are some I shy away from because I just don't care to or do not enjoy making them. However, sometimes a craving will spark, and it's nice to have options.

The right sauce can not only elevate a good meal, but it can also really expand your menu options at home. Premade or jarred specialty sauces can get a bit pricey, depending on what you are looking for and how much you need. That is why it is so nice when you can find something like the perfect seasoning mix to create and fulfill those cooking opportunities.

And after making up and tasting quite a lot, I am happy to report I found a few I would suggest adding to your spice repertoire and some to try out. On the other hand, I also found quite a few that I can definitely tell you to avoid. Here's how these sauce mixes stacked up.