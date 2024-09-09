New To Making Eggs Benedict? Remember These Expert Tips

The precise origins of eggs Benedict can be tricky to pinpoint — some attribute the creation of the dish to a frequent customer at New York's Delmonico's restaurant while others credit a Wall Street stockbroker in search of a hangover cure. However, there's no question that it has become a regular item on breakfast and brunch tables around the world. Made up of poached eggs placed delicately on top of toasted English muffins and topped with a lemony hollandaise sauce, eggs Benedict is an impressive dish that looks more complicated than it actually is to put together.

We spoke to chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, the Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, for tips that will make things easier on people new to preparing eggs Benedict. With a guided approach, poaching eggs and assembling traditional eggs Benedict becomes more approachable, even on hectic weekday mornings. "For beginners, I recommend a few tips to make the process easier as they begin making eggs Benedict," Serrano-Bahri graciously offered. With his guidance in mind, you may find yourself digging into servings of savory, saucy eggs Benedict with increasing regularity.