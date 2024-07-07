The Pre-Cooking Ritual Anthony Bourdain Always Completed

The late Anthony Bourdain had many golden rules for cooking. Whether it was his ritual of going to local markets to get to know a new food city or his affectionately termed "grandma rule" for dining abroad, Bourdain's immortal wisdom continues to enlighten home cooks and human beings from all walks of life to this day. In his autobiographical book "Kitchen Confidential," Bourdain wrote, "Mise en place is the religion of all good line cooks."

Colloquially known as "the meez," mise en place literally means "put in place" in French. The ritual involves setting up a cook's station with all of the basic, necessary items to prepare the meal ahead. Often composed of common kitchen tools, herbs, and spices, the mise en place keeps everything on hand to regulate your flow in the kitchen.

In "Kitchen Confidential," Anthony Bourdain explains the meez as, "Carefully arranged supplies of sea salt, rough-cracked pepper, softened butter, cooking oil, wine, backups, and so on." While this may vary from one cook to another, its importance is clear. A well-organized kitchen setup is the backbone of productivity and mindfulness. It's one thing to know all of the ingredients that you need, but it's quite another to know where each one is the moment you need it. To save yourself time and avoid the headache of a kitchen mishap, it's ideal to set aside the time for a mise en place ritual prior to getting started.