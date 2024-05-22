There's A Better Way To Crack Eggs And You've Probably Never Thought Of It

Whether you're cracking an egg for a sunny-side-up fry, baking, or preparing one of your favorite fancy egg dishes, the desire of every cook is to score a clean break and pour a shell-free egg into the bowl. What's more, depending on the recipe, an intact yolk may also be required. There are two ways you could go about this deceptively simple process. You could strike the egg against the edge of your bowl or the pan or tap it on a flat surface. But the best way you've probably never thought of is the egg drop.

At first, this might sound like a risky (read: messy) move where you'd imagine ending up with a completely smashed egg. However, the method is surprisingly effective. The idea is that when you drop an egg from a small height onto a hard and flat surface, the egg's weight and force of gravity create a force that cracks the shell evenly on impact. Here's how to do it.

First, identify a clean and hard surface. The best is a glass plate, but you can also go for the pan you'll use to fry the egg afterward. Only avoid the counter, in case you get a bit of egg spill in the process. Take one egg, hold it up about six inches above the surface in a horizontal position, and let it drop. Pick up the egg, press your thumbs where there's a dent while pulling apart the shells, and release the egg into a small bowl.