The Roman Restaurant Where You Can Eat The World's First Fettuccine Alfredo

Italy is the homeland of pizza, gelato, and iconic pasta dishes. Fettuccine alfredo is undoubtedly one of the most famous, creamy, and comforting spins on pasta, and it's especially beloved in the United States. The dish was born in Rome at the beginning of the 20th century and is still served in the original recipe at the very same restaurant where it was first put on the menu: Alfredo alla Scrofa.

The birth of alfredo pasta began with the birth of a son. Alfredo and Ines Di Lelio have just welcomed their first son in 1908. Ines was feeling poorly after the birth, so Alfredo made her fettuccine pasta with loads of butter and parmesan. Eating pasta in this way is fairly common in Italy when someone is feeling sick, and the dish is known as "pasta bianco" — the white pasta. But Alfredo went a step further and prepared it with fettuccine noodles, triple the amount of butter, and a creaming technique called mantecare. Just like that, fettuccine alfredo was born. Ines loved the dish, so Alfredo (after whom the dish is named) put it on the menu of his restaurant, originally called Ristorante Alfredo, when it opened in 1914.

