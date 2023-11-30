Use Canned Tomatoes To Make Pizza Sauce In A Pinch

From its humble beginnings as a working man's street food to the most ubiquitous dish in the world, pizza is what it is today thanks to tomatoes. By the 19th century, Italians had artfully incorporated this native Mexican crop into the simple sauce that distinguishes pizza from the throngs of flatbread varieties that came before it.

Today, pizza has countless iterations, from gourmet restaurant style to store-bought frozen. It is also a popular dish to make at home, often with the help of store-bought dough and tomato sauces. If bottled sauce didn't make your grocery list for homemade pizza night, canned tomatoes are the household staple that'll come to your rescue.

Tomato sauce is, after all, a basic blend of cooked tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil. Therefore, a can of crushed or whole peeled tomatoes provides the bulk of a pizza sauce's ingredients. Furthermore, since pizza sauce is inherently uncooked, a sauce for pizza using canned tomatoes is even simpler than you can imagine. All you need to do is open a can of crushed or whole tomatoes, and pour it into a bowl with a few spoonfuls of olive oil and freshly grated garlic, blending to combine.

No fancy equipment is necessary as you can use a potato masher, fork, or even your hands to break the tomatoes down into a fresh, chunky sauce. Spread a layer of sauce over your dough, top it with cheese and anything else you fancy, and let the oven do the rest.