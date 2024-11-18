Alton Brown's Beef Stew Is Anything But Conventional

Beef stew is one of those comforting dishes that you make in layers. There are various recipes, from traditional beef stew to aromatic garlic ginger beef stew, but they all follow a similar protocol for execution; stews are one-pot meals that you cook in stages, eventually adding all the elements together to simmer and develop flavorful and textural complexity. However, celebrity chef and culinary scientist Alton Brown makes a beef stew that's characteristically out of the realm of conventional protocol.

In an episode of the popular Food Network show, "Good Eats," Brown brings new cooking methods and switches up the timing of his beef stew's assembly. Brown agrees with the concept that a stew is the sum of its parts, with each addition culminating in the final product. However, he spends a lot more time developing the parts separately, namely the beef itself.

Brown uses short ribs in his recipe, unlike more common cuts of beef like boneless flank, chuck, or skirt steak. Instead of browning the short ribs in the stew pot, Brown sears them on a cast iron griddle, then tosses them in a pasty marinade of Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, apple cider vinegar, and smoky paprika before slow roasting them in an aluminum foil pouch at 250 degrees for four hours. This slow roast not only develops complex flavor, crispy skin, and juicy tenderness, but it also generates tasty juice and fat that Brown employs in the subsequent parts of the stew.

