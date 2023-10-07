Aromatic Garlic-Ginger Beef Stew Recipe

Think of beef stew, and you'll likely picture a hearty, traditional meal of meat and gravy, perfect for those long cold autumn and winter days when food should be rich and comforting. It is a dish common to England, but in this version, devised by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, the flavors are more typically associated with East Asian cuisine to create something a little different. When it comes to a beef stew, there are a number of different cuts of meat you could choose, but as with all good beef stews, time is really the key ingredient and the one thing you can't skimp on.

For this recipe, beef shin is stewed over a long period of time to allow all the connective tissues to break down, resulting in a melt-in-the-mouth texture that is to die for. The super tender and flavorful beef is combined with the fiery, earthy, and pungent flavors of garlic and ginger, along with a few aromatic spices, to make for a really comforting and warming dish; the perfect accompaniment to a cold winter evening. So if you're looking for something a little different for dinner tonight, why not try this super tender garlic-ginger beef stew?