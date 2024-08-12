15 Absolute Best Add-Ins For Canned Enchilada Sauce

Enhancing canned enchilada sauce can be as simple or complex as you'd like. It helps that there are plenty of additions to upgrade enchiladas, whether you want to toast the spices to give them a fragrant intensity, or grill vegetables for a deeper flavor. Make enchiladas vegan with loads of veggies, add cheese for a vegetarian version, or use meats like chicken, turkey, or beef.

When you're trying to get dinner on the table, canned enchilada sauce makes a great option if you're unable to make it from scratch. There are many easy methods to bolster its flavor so that it mimics a homemade sauce. To help us come up with ideas on how to do so, we consulted with a couple of skilled cooks.

Jessica Randhawa is a recipe creator and the head chef behind The Forked Spoon, where she focuses on family-friendly recipes such as enchiladas. Ranveer Brar is a "MasterChef India" judge and owner of Kashkan Restaurants, offering richly spiced experiences of Indian cuisine and culture. These experts provided their tips on the absolute best add-ins for canned enchilada sauce, so that you can make it as flavorful as possible. You'll find many of these ingredients available in cans, but fresh versions amplify the taste. However, all of these add-ins bring something new to the table in terms of flavor, aroma, balance, or texture. Pick your enchilada recipe and grab some canned green or red sauce, because you're going to want to try these out.