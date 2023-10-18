The Creamy Addition Your Beef Enchiladas Need

Cream cheese is pretty versatile, so there are quite a few ways to use it for enchiladas. You can mix it directly into the browning beef alongside other condiments for a flavor-soaked filling that's also deliciously creamy. Another approach is to incorporate the cream cheese into the sauce by whisking it with all the essentials like beef broth, spices, herbs, tomato sauce, etc. Pour the sauce over your enchiladas before baking, and watch as it transforms into a silky smooth blanket enveloping the whole dish. And for those who just want to keep it simple, mixing cream cheese with sour cream, lime juice, and a few other spices to spread across the surface would also suffice.

While you're at it, don't hesitate to throw in a few more ingredients for some experimentation. Spinach and cream cheese is a formidable duo that has proven to work wonders in various dishes (like creamy spinach dip for example), and enchiladas are no exception. The leafy green gives the dish a hint of earthiness, which stands out quite nicely against the savory, creamy backdrop. If you're in the mood for something hot and spicy, adobo sauce or salsa is marvelous for creating a pronounced heat that will really kick things up a notch.