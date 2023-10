The Creamy Addition Your Beef Enchiladas Need

Sometimes a golden, vibrant pan of enchiladas is all you need to end the day on a spectacular note. Hearty and comforting while still bursting with indulgent flavors, the allure that this Mexican classic brings to the table is never-ending. With already so much to offer, it's hard to imagine enchiladas needing any improvement whatsoever. Yet there's still a way to make it even better, and all it takes is one simple ingredient: cream cheese.

When added to enchiladas, cream cheese greatly enriches the sauce's texture and makes it incredibly luscious and velvety smooth. This, in combination with the melted cheese, coats the tender beef, chewy tortillas, and crunchy veggies in an enticing decadence. Flavor-wise, it adds a mildly sweet, tangy touch that offsets the remaining ingredients' intense savory taste. Contrasting yet harmonious, these nuances create a complexity that makes the dish much more intriguing. Plus, with cream cheese acting as a binding agent, your enchiladas will also be much sturdier and less prone to spilling out while still maintaining a certain tenderness.