13 Unusual Hot Sauce Brands That You Must Try

Hot sauce: Is there any condiment more versatile, more essential, or more hotly contested? It's used to top everything from eggs to tacos to seafood to Buffalo-style hot wings, pizza, and steak. At its most basic level hot sauce is a combination of powdered peppers (usually cayenne or tabasco), garlic and other spices, and either vinegar or water. These are the simple components in those ubiquitous bottles of hot sauce we see on grocery store shelves and restaurant tables, and fans are devoted to their brand of choice and will go to great lengths for that perfect bite.

But the appeal of hot sauce spans the globe — many cultures have their own characteristic recipes to spice up a meal and add instant heat and flavor to everyday cuisine. There are hundreds of varieties of peppers worldwide, each with a distinct flavor profile and varying Scoville rating, and each with individual accompaniments and preparation techniques. All this makes for an infinite variety of hot sauce possibilities. Here we discover 13 hot sauce companies that offer a departure from the tried and true and look at some of their most creative and unique hot sauce varieties.



Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.