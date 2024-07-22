Pork Enchiladas Rojas Recipe

While many an enchilada recipe starts with canned enchilada sauce, developer Julianne De Witt prefers to make her own roja sauce. This sauce is red in color, as the name implies, with the hue coming from tomatoes and some mild red chiles. Instead of going with chicken or beef enchiladas, De Witt is using pork shoulder. "It's an inexpensive cut that works well in low-and-slow cooking applications like braising and stewing," she says. It's also easy to shred once cooked. DeWitt makes her enchiladas with corn tortillas, as is typical, but allows that flour ones can be used, if you prefer. (Thinking of making homemade tortillas? Here are some tips to help you get it right.)

De Witt describes this dish as "a hearty meal that's so satisfying and worth the time it takes to make" and suggests that the only sides it needs are rice and beans or a green salad. The leftovers will keep for up to four days in the refrigerator — if you want to reheat one or two at a time, the microwave is fine, but you could also reheat an entire pan in an oven set to 300 F.