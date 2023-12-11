13 Mistakes You're Making With Beef Enchiladas

Mexican food. Do we have your attention yet? Cuisine from Mexico is internationally renowned for its unique, bold flavors and its creative combinations. Tortillas have been a staple of Mexican cuisine since before the arrival of the Spanish in the 1500s, and there is evidence that indigenous people in Mexico ate food wrapped in tortillas, which is the precursor to many of the Mexican dishes we know and love today — including enchiladas.

Beef enchiladas are a crowd favorite when it comes to Mexican food. The meaty, umami taste of beef mixed with spicy, smoky enchilada sauce and topped with bubbling cheese produces a symphony of flavors that envelop the taste buds in a warm embrace. But beef enchiladas can be intimidating.

Pitfalls abound on your path to making the perfect beef enchiladas, but once you know which errors to avoid, you'll be sending yourself and all your dinner guests to enchilada heaven. Read on to find out about the mistakes you're making with beef enchiladas and how to never make them again.