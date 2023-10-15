14 Ways To Use Canned Enchilada Sauce

Enchilada sauce, both red and green, is a slow-simmered perfect melding of flavors that include chili, toasted spices, and stock. Dried chilies are roasted, rehydrated, and added with toasted spices to a blender before getting a final simmer with the stock. Green enchilada sauce uses fresh herbs and chilies as well. But what happens when you don't have several hours to devote to perfecting your own signature sauce?

Canned enchilada sauce, that humble staple in the international food aisle of your grocery store, is a versatile ingredient that works for more than just its namesake. If you have a hard time convincing yourself to use it straight from the can, it's easy to zhuzh up canned enchilada sauce. The easiest way to make canned enchilada sauce taste more homemade is to make a roux with flour and butter, add a little stock to loosen it up, then pour in your can of enchilada sauce. Bring this to a boil until it thickens slightly, then use it in your dish.

To bump up the flavor of green enchilada sauce, a handful of fresh herbs, garlic, and fresh chili peppers helps brighten the flavor. Both red and green sauces could also do with a squeeze of lime, and red sauce loves chipotle peppers in adobo added for more depth of flavor. Once you've upgraded your canned enchilada sauce, it's time to cook. Here are a few ways to use it — starting at the beginning.