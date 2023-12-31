16 Best Additions To Upgrade Enchiladas

Enchiladas are a household favorite for many. You can make them with a range of proteins like chicken, turkey, beef, or pork. You could create a vegetarian or vegan version with various vegetables. My mother-in-law makes incredible potato and carrot enchiladas that are packed with flavor.

In U.S. culture, we're used to the word "salsa" meaning something with chopped tomatoes to dip chips in, but salsa in Spanish simply means sauce. We'll refer to sauces as salsas in this article. The translation for "salsa de mole" is mole sauce, while "salsa verde" quite literally means green sauce, and you can use either of them to switch up the taste and color of your enchiladas.

Give your enchiladas a creamy kick by mixing sour cream, cream cheese, or yogurt into your salsa. Try something different by using turkey or canned chicken as your protein of choice. Get your veg on with pickled vegetables, grilled vegetables, or spinach. Whether you fry your corn tortillas or use a smidge of broth, there are plenty of simple additions out there to upgrade your enchiladas.