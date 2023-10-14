13 Tips For Making Delicious Enchilada Sauce

Enchiladas are a humble staple of Mexican cuisine: Corn tortillas wrap around a meat or vegetarian filling and are then drenched with a complex, flavorful sauce. There are two traditional enchilada sauces. Red enchilada sauce (also called salsa roja, salsa roja para enchiladas, or mole rojo) is made from any combination of ancho, pasilla, and/or Cascabel chiles, plus tomatoes. Green enchilada sauce has tomatillos, fresh green chilies, and sometimes additional fresh serrano or jalapeño peppers for more heat. A third variety, white enchilada sauce, uses green chilies and adds cheese, but this is more a feature of Tex-Mex cuisine.

Both red and green enchilada sauces require some time in the kitchen and careful consideration of ingredients. Sure, you could buy a tiny can of enchilada sauce at the store and doctor it up, but that robs you of the pleasure of carefully crafting a customized silky, spicy sauce that's all your own — and homemade enchilada sauce is worth the effort.

The best part about making your own enchilada sauce is the creativity that it involves. Within certain parameters, the flavor variations are nearly endless, and each sauce has its own unique characteristics. When you're ready to join the pantheon of cooks who have undertaken the quest to build their perfect enchilada sauce, here are a few things to consider.