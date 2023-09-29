Canned Chicken Is Your Go-To For Simpler Enchiladas

Chicken enchiladas have long been celebrated for their delicious combination of flavors and textures. However, as any dedicated cook knows, crafting the perfect enchilada can be a labor-intensive endeavor. From making the sauce to simmering the tortillas, cooking and shredding the chicken, and, finally, baking the whole dish, the process can leave even the most enthusiastic cook feeling exhausted before the first bite. But, fear not, because there's a time-saving secret that can transform your enchilada game: canned chicken.

Cooking chicken from scratch means adding another set of steps to the enchilada-making process. It involves seasoning, grilling or baking, and then tediously shredding the chicken to the desired consistency. All of this takes significantly more time and effort for what is already a complex dish.

For those who are leery of canned chicken, taking the time to understand exactly what it is might change your mind. It is nothing more than white meat from the breast that is cooked, shredded or chunked, and packed with salt, water, and chicken broth to help it remain moist. No matter what brand you buy, the company has already done a good portion of the work that goes into your chicken enchiladas. Furthermore, canned chicken is a blank canvas. It can be modified to match the flavors of the enchiladas or any other dish that you're working on.