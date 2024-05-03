Chef Pati Jinich Tells Us Her 13 Best Enchilada Tips And Tricks

Enchiladas are the ultimate party food — nothing wows guests like a colorful tray of filled tortillas coated in a flavorful salsa and embellished with beautiful garnishes. However, whether you're cooking them for guests or just for your own family, you may find it hard to craft enchiladas that look and taste as good as the ones from Mexican restaurants. Perhaps they come out soggy, or the sauce seems bland, or the tortillas fall apart when you try to roll them. If this sounds like you, don't worry; I have all the tips you need to make pro-level enchiladas.

To assemble this list of enchilada tips, I enlisted the help of an enchilada pro. Chef, television host, and cookbook author Pati Jinich is well-known for her PBS cooking show, "Pati's Mexican Table," which has won multiple James Beard Awards. With decades of enchilada-making experience under her belt, the Mexico City native was the perfect person to demystify the dish for us. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, she shared her enchilada secrets. Jinich is also an expert at pairing food with tequila — she created a series of recipe videos for Gran Centenario Tequila that show how tequila drinks can elevate classic dishes. In addition to all of her enchilada wisdom, Jinich talked about how to choose the perfect tequila pairings for your next party — whether it's Cinco de Mayo, Mexican Independence Day, or just a random Saturday.