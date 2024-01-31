How Cilantro Can Help Take The Edge Off Of Spicy Food

If you don't have a high spice tolerance or simply went overboard with seasoning, eating too much pepper at one time may feel like the heat is enveloping you. At that moment, you may grasp for a glass of milk or mistakenly sip some water, making the feeling worse. But rather than going straight for a drink, take a bite of cilantro to ease the spice.

There are two types of people in this world: Those who recognize cilantro as the peppery, citrus-like herb it is and those whose taste buds translate it to taste like soap. No matter which camp you fall in, the herb is sure to help take the edge off of spice when you consume too much. If you're a frequent consumer of Mexican, Indian, Thai, or Vietnamese cuisines, it may appear as if those countries have some strong allegiance to the herb. However, it serves a purpose in their dishes.

Cilantro is regarded as a cooling spice, bringing relief to you when you eat spicy dishes. While cilantro doesn't decrease the heat of the pepper itself, it helps you to bear the powerful effects of it. Even if you're not a fan of the taste, keeping some cilantro on the side the next time you order a spicy meal is a must.