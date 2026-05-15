6 Costco Dips To Buy And 5 To Avoid

Costco is the land of opportunity for groceries, clothing, and beyond, which you can get in bulk. One such item that you can get a super-sized Costco version of is dip — as in salsa, hummus, guacamole, and so forth. Whether it's a tub that could feed 30 or a mega-pack of individual containers, Costco is very reliable when it comes to all your dip needs. It offers an impressive variety of different dip types that you really can't find anywhere else.

Of course, as any Costco shopper knows, it can be hard to pinpoint exactly what's worth getting when you step into a warehouse — and that's where this nifty guide comes into play. If you've ever perused the Costco dip aisle but left empty-handed because you aren't sure what's worth buying or skipping, then this guide will help narrow down the options to pinpoint which dips are truly worth your time.

As a Costco frequenter (and general dip lover), I'm confident I can suggest which of the following dips are worth buying or avoiding. While this largely comes down to personal preference, I also put a lot of thought, consideration, and straight-up taste testing into this assessment. The following dips fall into roughly similar price areas and, in true Costco style, come with quite a bit of product. Consequently, these recommendations are mainly based on the quality and versatility of a given dip, and whether I think they're genuinely better than a similar product you could simply find elsewhere.