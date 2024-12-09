Every Trader Joe's Jarred Salsa, Ranked

There's nothing quite like dipping a tortilla chip in homemade salsa, but for those times when homemade anything just isn't in the cards, there are plenty of tasty store-bought salsas to ensure that your chips don't get lonely. While most grocery stores likely carry some sort of jarred salsa, Trader Joe's takes things a step further. It boasts a hefty lineup of salsas — some red, some green, some chunky, and some tomato-less — to ensure that all taste buds and preferences are satisfied.

Now, as with most Trader Joe's lineups, there are some salsas that are winners, and there are others that simply miss the mark. The beauty of Trader Joe's selection is that you can keep things nice and simple by opting for the tomatoey, chunky salsa, or you can be more adventurous and try something like pepita salsa or cowboy caviar. Before you buy, however, it's important to know which salsas are worth the price and which ones leave something to be desired, which is where this ranking comes into play.

To determine which is the best of the best in Trader Joe's jarred salsa lineup, I've purchased each one and put them to the taste test. To taste the salsas, I simply paired them with plain tortilla chips and based my ranking on their flavor, complexity, heat balance, and overall just how much I enjoyed the dip and if I would be inclined to purchase it again.

