8 Trader Joe's Fall 2024 Items, Ranked

The onset of fall brings about much more than just chilly temperatures and color-changing leaves. In the food world, we also look forward to pumpkin spice lattes, cozy soup recipes, and of course, an influx of fall-themed products at Trader Joe's, like its apple cider donuts. The popular grocery chain is somewhat renowned for its seasonal items, such as the butternut squash mac and cheese, pumpkin cheesecake, or pumpkin bagels with pumpkin cream cheese. We can always count on TJ's to overload us with all things pumpkin, spice, and everything nice — and typically, fan-favorite seasonal returns are what people flock to stores to stock up on.

While Trader Joe's certainly has plenty of returning fall items on its shelves, the store also graced us with some brand-new fall items for 2024. Most of the fall items that you'll come across this year are those tried-and-true returning products, many of them beloved in the TJ's community, but the chain's new inventory is nothing to gloss over. I've purchased and sampled each of these new fall items — many of them in the sweet treat arena, with a smattering of cheese and even a savory frozen appetizer — to figure out which ones are worth adding to your fall haul, and which ones are better left behind.