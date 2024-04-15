18 Popular Trader Joe's Chocolate Treats, Ranked

Some of us go to Trader Joe's in search of ingredients for dinner, whereas others of us have a different goal in mind — a chocolatey one, to be more precise. While Trader Joe's may be famous for its vast array of frozen appetizers and inexpensive produce, true fans know that dozens of chocolate treats line the aisles of the grocery store, tempting shoppers daily. The only problem? Not all TJ's chocolate goods are created equally, so it'd be a real shame to opt for a treat that ends up being disappointing.

Chocolate lovers can breathe a sigh of relief because this non-exhaustive yet still-thorough list will guide you toward chocolate gold and help you steer clear of a sticky chocolate mess. I selected the chocolate treats on this list based on popularity, convenience, and variety. For example, some of these treats are absolute Trader Joe's staples — ahem, Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches — but are they worth the buy? Others are more inexpensive options, like the dark chocolate peanut butter cups; but do they stand up to the taste test? Allow my seasoned, chocolate-geared taste buds to guide you towards some of the best chocolate goodies that Trader Joe's has to offer and away from those that just aren't worth the time.