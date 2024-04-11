21 Chocolate Desserts From Around The World You Should Try At Least Once

For much of its history, chocolate was thought to be a divine gift to humans. Ancient myths have it that cocoa, derived from the cacao tree, was consumed by Mayans in the form of unsweetened liquor to gain strength and courage. Originally a bitter drink, it was only after chocolate was brought back to Europe by colonizers that sugar was added and chocolate became synonymous with sweet treats.

Nowadays, chocolate is a global sensation; virtually every dessert menu has chocolate on it in some form. Although chocolate originated in Mesoamerica, most of the world's chocolate comes from Germany. However, almost every corner of the world – from Mexico to Japan to Austria — has its unique take on how to enjoy the majesty that is the cocoa bean.

There's a unique history behind every drink, dip, cake, and cookie that incorporates chocolate, and it often says a lot about the place it came from. With its unique power to permeate so many different gastronomic traditions, chocolate may just be divine after all. Read on to discover 21 chocolate desserts from around the world you should try at least once.