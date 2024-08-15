Is summer over already? It looks like it, since the first fall item has been spotted at Trader Joe's, and it might be good enough to soothe the sting of the season's end — even if it does feel much too early. The grocer's Apple Cider Donuts have been spotted on store shelves as early as August 14, with customers picking them up at locations spanning from southern California to Louisville, Kentucky. As you could've expected, the response so far has been mixed. Some Reddit users took the news well, sharing their excitement and anticipation over popping them in their air fryers and dunking them in their coffee. Meanwhile, others simply weren't ready.

It might only be mid-August, but the retail world says it's fall. Whether you're ready for it or not, the Apple Cider Donuts are just the first of many fall seasonal TJ's items to come, marking the grocer's transition out of summer — which means you don't have much longer to stock up on your go-to summer seasonal items. Get your hands on those Jalapeño Limeade jugs, Dill Pickle Mustards, S'mores Clusters, Mango Mochis, Watermelon Cucumber Coolers, and other popular Trader Joe's items before they sell out. They won't be there for much longer, and you never really know what they'll bring back next summer. It's a bitter goodbye, sweetened by TJ's Apple Cider Donuts.