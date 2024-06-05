Our Favorite Trader Joe's Juice Is Definitely Worth The Hype

Trader Joe's offers a wide variety of juices for you to choose from when you're in the mood for a bright, fruity, and refreshing drink, but which one is the best? In Tasting Table's ranking of every Trader Joe's juice from worst to best, there was one clear winner: the Organic Jalapeño Limeade.

In our ranking, we found the Jalapeño Limeade to be just the right balance of sweet, tart, and spicy. Further, the spice is not too overwhelming and feels more tingly than uncomfortably hot. Our review of it certainly aligns with how Trader Joe's presents the drink: On the Trader Joe's website, the brand describe the Jalapeño Limeade by writing, "The spiciness of this Jalapeño Limeade is mild enough for even the wariest spicy food consumers — and will be pleasantly enjoyable for those who seek heat." Additionally, the tartness of the lime is in perfect balance with the heat from the jalapeño.

If you're in the mood for it during the off season, you can even duplicate it at home. If you're especially worried about the spice, you can always water it down by adding in some sparkling water — not only will this dilute the spice, it will also transform it into a fun, bubbly drink. But turning the Jalapeño Limeade into a sparkling drink is not the only way to customize it.