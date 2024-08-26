15 Absolute Best Trader Joe's Snacks To Pop In Your Air Fryer

It's no secret that Trader Joe's is the ultimate destination for snacks. It's also not-so-secret that the air fryer is the ultimate kitchen appliance, offering the combined quickness of a microwave with the power and thoroughness of an oven. It is, however, perhaps lesser-known that many of the chain's beloved frozen snacks don't need a long baking session in the oven before serving — you can just pop them in the air fryer and enjoy within minutes.

Indeed, there are quite a few foods that many people never even consider cooking in the air fryer, and perhaps your go-to hash brown patties or waffle cut fries from Trader Joe's are on that list. The key to selecting good air-fryer candidates from the Trader Joe's frozen snack aisle comes down to a couple key questions. Is the goal for your snack to be warmed through on the inside and crispy on the outside? Then it can probably go in the air fryer. Will the snack be able to hold its shape while sitting in an air-fryer basket without turning into liquid or mush? Then congrats, it can go in the air fryer.

As someone who frequents Trader Joe's and has cooked nearly any snack imaginable in an air fryer, I've compiled some of the best Trader Joe's snacks that you can throw into your air fryer and enjoy in no time — against popular belief, no long oven wait times are necessary.