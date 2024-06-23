Trader Joe's Pickle Products, Ranked

People have strong opinions about pickles. People also have strong opinions about which Trader Joe's products are worth buying. So, I decided it was time to tie the two together and figure out which Trader Joe's pickles, and pickle-y products were worth adding to my cart.

Trader Joe's carries a selection of jarred pickles, like basic kosher dill pickle chips, sandwich pickles, and bread and butter pickles. However, it also carries a few creative products that get their inspiration from pickles and infuse familiar, vinegary flavors into items like mustard and popcorn. For such a small grocery store, the number of pickle-adjacent products it offers is rather astounding.

If you love all things pickle, you're going to want to know which products are the best ones to buy — and you're probably excited by the prospect of having as much as pickle as possible in your life. I went to my local Trader Joe's and bought every single pickle product I could find, tasted them back-to-back, and ranked them from worst to best based on factors like basic taste and texture, as well as how well the pickle-inspired products capture the flavor profile of the source material (aka pickles themselves). Hopefully, using this guide, you can make well-informed choices about what to add to your cart next time you're at Trader Joe's.