15 Absolute Best Ways To Upgrade Pigs In A Blanket

There are a ton of different types of party appetizers out there, from pizza rolls to a platter of shrimp with cocktail sauce. But the best appetizer out there isn't mozzarella sticks — it's pigs in a blanket.

These little appetizers are relatively simple to make and can be tweaked to suit whatever flavors and ingredients you have on hand. The basic requirements are that you start with a sausage (which could be a hot dog, cocktail sausage, Vienna sausage, or another sausage-adjacent item), wrap it with a layer of dough, and bake it. At most parties, you'll see these little pockets served with a side of mustard for dipping. Although this is a fine way to enjoy a party favorite, there are a whole host of different ingredients and techniques you can utilize to help you prepare pigs in a blanket that steal the show. Here are some of our favorite ways to take pigs in a blanket to a new level and get creative with classic finger food.