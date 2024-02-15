16 Creative Ways To Use Wonton Wrappers

If you look in the aisles of the refrigerated produce section of your local grocery store, you'll likely find many different tofu packages, kimchi, store-made salsa, and an unsung hero in the kitchen: wonton wrappers. This package of thin wrappers is the key to making a delicious plate of Asian dumplings or potstickers, but the utility of this packaged food extends far beyond these dishes. You can add a whole host of fillings to these wrappers to transform the simple ingredient into the best mozzarella sticks you've ever had, an excuse never to pull out your pasta machine again, and perfect one-bite desserts that will impress all the guests at your dinner party.

Wonton wrappers are often sold in thin squares and are made from basic ingredients like flour, water, salt, and sometimes eggs. Once you open a package, you'll want to use it within a week, or else your wrappers will dry out and become unusable. But since the wrappers have little to no flavor, they're the perfect blank canvas to experiment with in the kitchen. Here are some of our favorite ways to transform your store-bought wonton wrappers in ingenious ways.