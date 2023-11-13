21 Clever Ways To Garnish Your Soup

One of the biggest mistakes people make with their homemade soup is leaving off the garnish. You've gone through all that trouble to make everything from scratch, so it's worth taking just one more step to add not only visual interest but also extra flavor. Even the best soups can benefit from a bit of textural crunch, an herby lift, or a swirl of something creamy. You can also dress up your canned soups to make lunchtime more interesting.

It's your choice whether to keep your garnishes on the minimalist side or mix and match. All of these garnishes work well with others (which is why they're so good with soup), so combine them as you please. Some complementary garnish pairings include cheese and herbs, popcorn and seasoned salt, sour cream and bacon, and olive oil and walnuts. The combination possibilities are practically endless, so feel free to get creative.