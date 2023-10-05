12 Best Ingredients To Upgrade Homemade Potato Soup

There is something uniquely comforting about a bowl full of potato soup on a cold winter's night. Its pleasures extend beyond the simple act of eating it: they begin in the very process of creation, whether you're making a classic version with just a few basic ingredients or upgrading it with inventive twists. Either way, potato soup possesses a unique charm that has made it a culinary classic across cultures, invading kitchens across Europe, Asia, and Africa even though the tuber was only discovered along with the New World.

At its core, potato soup is a simple pleasure, both in terms of flavor and ingredients. All it takes to make a quick potato soup dish are potatoes, onions, broth, and seasoning to taste (and an immersion blender if you like things smooth). If you're a minimalist through and through, this may be more than enough for you, but if you like to change things up once in a while or try new ingredients in your cooking, we have some ideas on how you can upgrade your potato soup. After all, despite its simplicity, potato soup is versatile, and can accommodate diverse culinary influences. Let's take a look at some of the best of them.