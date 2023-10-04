Pickle Soup Is The Ideal Comfort Food For Dill Lovers

While pickle soup recipes vary, the sour cream-based version is a Polish dish called zupa ogórkowa. The term translates to "cucumber soup," although it uses the briny version of the veg. The Baltic region is no stranger to sour flavors in hearty dishes — as evidenced by borscht and sauerkraut (which can also be made into soup) — and pickling was common because it was one of the few ways vegetables could last through the long, harsh winters. The high amounts of salt and potassium in the main ingredient were used to help cure hangovers in Eastern Europe and are still consumed for this reason. But this soup was meant to be a kitchen sink-type recipe full of leftover ingredients, such as the assortment of veggies included. Sour cream is also a staple in Polish food (commonly served alongside pierogis), and pickle soup is no exception.

While zupa ogórkowa is typically a hot dish served in the winter, the Poles don't stop slurping cucumbers in the summer. The cold version of this meal is chłodnik ogórkowy, a fresh cucumber soup made with dill and buttermilk, and is served with hard-boiled eggs. It can also include radishes, beet leaves, chives, garlic, lemon juice, and sour cream or kefir, which can be subbed out for buttermilk. Neither the hot nor cold soups skimp on the tangy flavors, but if you're a true pickle fanatic, try this dish's warm, salty version.