Brush Pigs In A Blanket With Garlic Butter For A More Savory Profile

Pigs in a blanket is a classic, and it's easy to understand why. Along with recalling childhood nostalgia, these adorably named snacks are easy to make and require just a handful of ingredients. Of course, it also helps that they're undeniably delicious. Yet while you may have thought that pigs in a blanket couldn't get any more perfect, with the addition of one drool-worthy ingredient, these bite-sized snacks can actually improve drastically. All it takes to knock these piggies out of the park is a swipe of garlic butter.

At its most basic, the recipe can be a two-ingredient wonder — wrap a sausage (the pig) in some dough (the blanket) and bake. Given the simplicity of the recipe, there are ample ways to customize pigs in a blanket to your liking; you could easily envelope other ingredients alongside the cocktail wiener or even experiment with different dough varieties. But for a more effortless way to heighten flavor, look no further than garlic butter.

Garlic butter makes everything from bread to noodles taste better, so why not slather some onto pigs in a blanket, too? Butter can make for a more golden and flaky result, and it can amplify richness by playing off of the pastry covering's decadent qualities. Adding garlic to the butter further intensifies the savory aromas, and more importantly, it can emphasize the umami quality of the sausage.