Wrap Cocktail Sausages In Bacon For A Savory Upgrade

You might typically wrap cocktail sausages in dough to make pigs in a blanket to serve with mustard as an appetizer. Other home cooks serve the little smokies on their own, doused in a flavorful sauce. But we've got a savory twist that will take just a little effort. Instead of wrapping the sausages in dough, use bacon for a meatier flavor that will be worth the extra step.

Wrapping cocktail sausages in the meat will give the snack a savory upgrade thanks to the umami from the bacon. There will be a flavorful contrast between the combinations of meats used in cocktail sausages and the pork bacon. It'll also add a crunchy and slightly chewy exterior for more texture in every bite.

To try this upgrade, refer to our recipe for spicy little smokies and wrap each sausage in bacon before cooking. You'll need about 1 pound of bacon for every package of sausages depending on how many you're preparing.