Wrap Cocktail Sausages In Bacon For A Savory Upgrade
You might typically wrap cocktail sausages in dough to make pigs in a blanket to serve with mustard as an appetizer. Other home cooks serve the little smokies on their own, doused in a flavorful sauce. But we've got a savory twist that will take just a little effort. Instead of wrapping the sausages in dough, use bacon for a meatier flavor that will be worth the extra step.
Wrapping cocktail sausages in the meat will give the snack a savory upgrade thanks to the umami from the bacon. There will be a flavorful contrast between the combinations of meats used in cocktail sausages and the pork bacon. It'll also add a crunchy and slightly chewy exterior for more texture in every bite.
To try this upgrade, refer to our recipe for spicy little smokies and wrap each sausage in bacon before cooking. You'll need about 1 pound of bacon for every package of sausages depending on how many you're preparing.
Don't stop with the bacon
You can use your favorite brand of cocktail sausages for this recipe. Many types are made with a combination of beef, chicken, or pork with spices and herbs, which is certainly fine for this recipe hack. For more of a flavor contrast, buy all-beef cocktail sausages or go with a variety made with only pork or a combination of pork and chicken for a double dose of savory and slightly sweet meat.
For the bacon, use thick-cut for more in each bite, or try an applewood smoked variety for smoky and sweet flavors. If you want to put in more effort, use a few extra ingredients to give the bacon a boost of flavor. To add a dose of sweetness, add maple syrup, brown sugar, or a combination of the two. Roasted garlic will add more umami and sriracha or hot sauce will kick up the heat. Add these ingredients to the raw bacon before wrapping the sausages and cooking.
To complete the appetizer, pair the bacon-wrapped cocktail sausages with a dipping sauce. Keep it simple with Dijon or spicy brown mustard like you might serve with pigs in a blanket, or make a tangy sauce with mayonnaise, ketchup, or sriracha, to serve with the meaty snack.