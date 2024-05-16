17 Best Trader Joe's Breakfast Items To Jumpstart Your Day

Trader Joe's seems to have it all — lots of produce, an assortment of fun snacks, tasty cheeses, frozen goods, and as it turns out, quite the selection of breakfast items. Whether your morning consists of well-thought-out breakfasts or quick, on-the-go snacks, Trader Joe's has a variety of breakfast products that cater to every budget and dietary preference. Yes, even those who prefer their breakfast on the sweeter side will find something to love at Trader Joe's, so if you haven't been scoping out the breakfast scene during your weekly grocery haul, you've been missing out on a treasure trove of possibilities.

Now, I can't sit here and say that every Trader Joe's breakfast item is created equal, but I can attest to these foods being some of the best morning fare that the grocery chain has to offer. Even if you follow a meatless diet, are gluten-free, or want low-carb options, there's a little something for everyone on this list. I've selected these items not only because they pass the taste-test, but also based on convenience of cooking. Most of these breakfast foods are ready to go after a quick zap in the microwave.