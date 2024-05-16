17 Best Trader Joe's Breakfast Items To Jumpstart Your Day
Trader Joe's seems to have it all — lots of produce, an assortment of fun snacks, tasty cheeses, frozen goods, and as it turns out, quite the selection of breakfast items. Whether your morning consists of well-thought-out breakfasts or quick, on-the-go snacks, Trader Joe's has a variety of breakfast products that cater to every budget and dietary preference. Yes, even those who prefer their breakfast on the sweeter side will find something to love at Trader Joe's, so if you haven't been scoping out the breakfast scene during your weekly grocery haul, you've been missing out on a treasure trove of possibilities.
Now, I can't sit here and say that every Trader Joe's breakfast item is created equal, but I can attest to these foods being some of the best morning fare that the grocery chain has to offer. Even if you follow a meatless diet, are gluten-free, or want low-carb options, there's a little something for everyone on this list. I've selected these items not only because they pass the taste-test, but also based on convenience of cooking. Most of these breakfast foods are ready to go after a quick zap in the microwave.
Pancake bread
Is it a loaf of bread? Is it pancake batter baked into loaf form? It's both! Trader Joe's pancake bread seems to defy all odds by retaining the shape of a sweet bread loaf with the flavor profile of a stack of pancakes. Similar to coffee cake (or even better), a slice of pancake bread is the perfect way to start the day without needing to worry about cooking of any sort. You can cut yourself a slice of this cake and dive right in; breakfast doesn't get much easier (or sweeter) than that.
The best feature of this pancake bread really is the flavor. It somehow channels the sweet, maple-infused aspect of pancakes effortlessly. I'd also be remiss not to highlight the texture of this bread. The first time I tried it, I was almost certain that it'd be overly dense, dry, and disappointing. Luckily, I was proven wrong after the first bite, as this pancake bread is a moist, delicious breakfast treat from start to finish.
Gluten-free cinnamon coffee cake muffins
Anyone who has attempted gluten-free baking knows that it can be a bit of a challenge. Often, there's a little more to it than simply swapping out all-purpose for a gluten-free flour. Gluten-free baked goods can easily end up dense, crumbly, and not all that delicious if they aren't baked correctly. With this in mind, I always take store-bought gluten-free baked goods with a grain of salt. I appreciate that they're available, but I don't anticipate that they'll measure up to a regular baked good. To my surprise, however, Trader Joe's gluten-free cinnamon coffee cake muffins have defied all my previous impressions. These muffins are moist, fluffy, and are some of the best I've ever had — even among regular muffins.
The best part of these gluten-free muffins is that you wouldn't guess they're gluten-free. Even if you don't have any dietary restrictions, these bad boys are still worth checking out. All of the cinnamon-infused goodness of coffee cake finds itself packed into one big ol' muffin, and every morning that I've enjoyed one of these sweet treats alongside a cup of coffee has been a distinctly good morning.
Joe's Os peanut butter cereal bars
Sometimes, you simply don't have time for anything in the morning — no time to fix your hair, no time to brew coffee, no time to even pour a bowl of cereal or cook up a few eggs. Indeed, sometimes mornings are just too hectic to even consider breakfast, which never bodes well once your stomach starts growling. Fortunately, Trader Joe's has a solution for even the busiest of mornings: the humble cereal bar.
Joe's Os peanut butter cereal bars make for the perfect busy morning breakfast solution. There's no preparation or cooking required, unless you consider peeling off a wrapper intensive labor. Instead, these peanut butter bars are ready to go on a whim, they taste great, and they go down fast and easy. While these cereal bars may not be the most filling breakfast in the world, they work well in a pinch, and sometimes that's all you can ask for in the early hours of your day.
Mini chocolate chip croissant swirls
Trader Joe's has a pretty impressive frozen croissant line-up, with staples like almond and double chocolate croissants offering a convenient and cost-effective way to enjoy near bakery-level quality within the comfort of your home. The only downside to Trader Joe's full-sized frozen croissants is that they're not exactly ready to bake; some of them need to proof overnight. This is fine for those who are thinking about breakfast the night before, but not so ideal for those who need something ready to go in the morning without any forethought required.
Enter the mini chocolate chip croissant swirls, which are not only adorable and perfectly bite-sized, but they're ready to bake straight from the package. Now, if you bake these little bites in the oven, you will still have to wait about 30 minutes before they're ready, but no proofing is required. I like to cook these minis in the air fryer; they only need about five minutes to turn perfectly golden and crispy.
Baking aside, these little croissants are mighty tasty and make for a great breakfast option for picky kids. The addition of chocolate chips makes these mini croissants irresistibly rich without being too sweet, and all around, these are a great option for Saturday mornings when you want something special for breakfast.
Tortilla Española
If ever I was preparing to feed a larger group for breakfast but didn't feel like cooking, Trader Joe's tortilla Española is the frozen product I'd turn to. Not only does this Spanish omelet feed upwards of eight people, but it's loaded with hearty eggs, potatoes, and onion — which makes for a breakfast main that will definitely keep you full and fueled as you go about your day.
While the tortilla Española does require more time to prepare than some other options on this list, it ultimately can be ready to go in just about 10 minutes. The best way to cook the omelet is to place it in an oiled skillet and flip it occasionally so that each side gets nice and toasty. From there, this dense Spanish omelet is ready to enjoy, though it's especially tasty with a dollop of sour cream, a drizzle of hot sauce, and a sprinkle of chives.
Gluten-free toaster waffles
There are no frills to be found with Trader Joe's toaster waffles, but that's exactly why they're such a winning breakfast item. These toaster waffles are easy to heat up and conveniently gluten-free. Plus, they taste very similar to classic Eggo frozen waffles, so there's also a certain nostalgia factor to them. As long as you have a toaster, you can heat them up in a jiffy.
What I particularly like about these waffles is that they're a blank slate, so there's some room for creativity. Of course, you can't go wrong with a simple pat of butter and drizzle of syrup, though you could also enjoy these waffles like toast and slather on some peanut butter or jam. Or, you could heat up two waffles and sandwich a fried egg and sausage patty in between them for an easy, gluten-free breakfast sandwich.
Chicken sausage breakfast burrito
If you live alone and don't necessarily want to stock up on bulk breakfast foods, then this chicken sausage breakfast burrito is a great solution. These burritos come in single servings, making them ideal for those mornings when you know you'll need a one-off breakfast to get your day going. Also, these burritos are pretty dense because they're absolutely loaded with sausage, eggs, and potatoes, so there's virtually no chance that you'll still be hungry after eating one.
There's a certain utensil-less convenience that comes with a good burrito, and this breakfast one is no exception. All you need to do is heat the burrito up in the microwave, then it's good to go — no fork, spoon, or even knife required, unless you want to cut it in half. Though these burritos are perhaps a little more bland than what your local taqueria serves up, they also offer a great opportunity for customization — think hot sauce, salsa, or sour cream.
Broccoli & cheddar cheese quiche
Trader Joe's offers a few quiche varieties in its frozen aisle including a full-sized quiche Lorraine, a mini mushroom quiche, and this broccoli and cheddar cheese quiche – which also leans on the mini side. Of all the quiche varieties, this broccoli one has proven itself triumphant for a few reasons. One, the size is absolutely perfect for a solo breakfast, or you can split it with a significant other or a roommate. And two, the flavors are pretty hard to beat. Broccoli and cheddar are a timeless duo and both pair perfectly with savory eggs and a buttery crust.
A big perk to this quiche is that you can simply microwave it and it's ready to enjoy. You could bake it in the oven if you have the time, but I've found that the microwave method yields more consistent results.
Belgian waffles
There are some frills to be found with Trader Joe's Belgian waffles, which offer up a little more oomph than the toaster waffles. These Belgian waffles are particularly impressive because they manage to have a fluffy interior and crispy exterior — which is something expected from restaurant or homemade Belgian waffles, but a little less so from frozen ones.
Now, these Belgian waffles aren't exactly the most exciting thing to eat on their own, but even a drizzle of maple syrup or honey will make them much more enticing. Since Belgian waffles are a little fancier than your typical waffle, I like to deck these out with a fruit compote and whipped cream. And, since these are thicker and denser than plain toaster waffles, they can stand up to hefty toppings.
Mango blueberry chia bowl
Chia pudding isn't for everyone, but for those who do enjoy it, Trader Joe's mango blueberry chia bowl is a solid breakfast option. Something that immediately sticks out about this bowl is how refreshing it is. Unlike so many other foods on this list, which lean on the savory or the super sweet side, this chia bowl is fresh-tasting and not too sweet. The chia pudding is laced with a subtle coconut flavor and the chunks of mango and blueberry on top add the perfect pop of fruity goodness.
Since this is a frozen item, you'll need to plan ahead a little bit when it comes time to eat the chia bowl. One method is to simply let the bowl sit at room temperature until it thaws. This takes about an hour, so if you like to wait before eating in the morning, then it's a good option. You can also microwave the bowl to get the juices flowing, but you do run the risk of things getting a bit mushy.
Dutch griddle cakes
On the surface, Trader Joe's Dutch griddle cakes may simply look like miniature pancakes. However, one bite of these tasty little breakfast treats proves that there's more to these cakes than meets the eye. These small but mighty (and surprisingly dense) griddle cakes are like elevated pancakes; they're thicker, fluffier, and a little bit more cakey, which makes them feel more indulgent than plain pancakes.
Something I particularly like about these griddle cakes is that you don't necessarily need any toppings to enjoy them. While they do pair well with syrup or fruit, they taste cakey enough on their own not to warrant extra sugar. The cakes can also be heated up in less than a minute, which adds to their convenience.
Egg frittata
If there's one item on this list that I consider to be a Trader Joe's go-to, it would be the egg frittatas. There are two frittatas in each box, and though they may just look like your typical egg bite at first glance, there's a lot more going on beneath the surface. These frittatas have a classic eggy texture, though they're a bit more custard-like on the inside than a plain egg bite. Plus, the Swiss cheese and cauliflower filling really hones in on the savory goodness of the product as a whole.
Since these frittatas come frozen and fully cooked, you can just pop them in the microwave before you're ready to eat them. If you want to get a little golden crust on top, you could also air-fry these frittatas, but keep in mind that they won't take long to reach golden perfection.
Eggwich breadless breakfast sandwich
Those who follow a keto or low-carb diet will definitely want to check out Trader Joe's eggwich breadless breakfast sandwiches, which feature two eggs in lieu of bread, along with a slice of American cheese and turkey sausage. Not only are these breakfast sandwiches very low in carbs (3 grams per serving), but they're also high in protein, which is a winning start to the morning.
Admittedly, it took me a bit to get used to the mouthfeel of these sandwiches, but that's only because I'm used to breakfast sandwiches made with English muffins or croissants. The eggs are pretty plain, but they hold up well as the "bread" of the sandwich. Eating one of these sandwiches is a great, tasty way to fuel up for the day.
Maple & brown sugar instant oatmeal
Trader Joe's offers a handful of oatmeal varieties, including rolled oats, steel cut oatmeal, and packets of instant oats. The maple and brown sugar oatmeal falls into the latter category. Instant oatmeal may not be for everyone, especially if it comes pre-flavored, but this maple and brown sugar variety is a good option for those who want a quick fix in the morning and don't have time to cook oats on the stovetop.
Something that I enjoy about this oatmeal flavor is that it isn't aggressively sweet, and you can easily temper the sweetness by adding a splash of milk to your bowl. There's nothing fancy going on here — just flavorful, hearty oatmeal that makes mornings just a bit easier.
Cheddar cheese & uncured bacon egg bites
Though Starbucks may be the first chain you think of when you hear egg bites, Trader Joe's also offers its own two versions of egg bites: cheddar cheese with bacon and cheese, spinach, and kale. While both options are worth your time, the cheese and bacon ones are my favorite. They're simple yet delicious in flavor; the cheese and bacon perfectly complements the eggy base. Plus, this meaty variety is more calorie and protein-dense compared to the vegetarian ones, so they'll keep you fuller for longer.
Regardless of which egg bites you go with, both options are equally as easy to heat up. Since they're already cooked, you just need to pop them in the microwave and breakfast is served in as little as a minute.
Maple pecan clusters cereal
Can't be bothered to heat something up in the morning? If so, then perhaps cereal is your early morning match, and there are few options that are tastier than Trader Joe's maple pecan clusters. Similar to Honey Bunches of Oats, this cereal features both corn and multigrain flakes alongside nutty clusters, making for a delightfully crunchy cereal that is sweet — but not too sweet.
Naturally, enjoying this cereal is as easy as pouring some into a bowl and adding milk, so it's a good option for those who don't have much time or patience in the morning to whip up something more elaborate. A nice perk about this cereal is that it also works well as a granola replacement on yogurt.
Meatless breakfast sausage patties
Vegan meat alternatives are becoming more and more readily available at grocery stores, and Trader Joe's has always been a reliable option for such dietary needs. These meatless breakfast sausage patties are a great example. They take a breakfast classic and transform it into a vegan-friendly option that still tastes good. They're easy to heat up and only take a minute or two in the microwave before they're ready to go, so these are also certified busy-morning-friendly.
Though these sausage patties don't taste exactly like the real thing, they don't necessarily need to. They're good all on their own, and I appreciate that they still have the same meaty texture as pork or chicken-based sausage patties. These patties are also pretty versatile, as you can easily enjoy them as a side dish alongside some eggs, or you can get more creative and use them in homemade sandwich, an omelet, or breakfast hash.
Methodology
There are many factors that make an ideal breakfast, but one of the most important ones is the taste factor — so, naturally, that's what helped me narrow down this list. Also, I wanted to select items that would encompass a wide range of breakfast needs. For some, the ideal breakfast is one that you can grab and take on the go, while for others, the ideal one is something that you heat up before sitting down to enjoy.
While most of these items are available at Trader Joe's year-round, there is one item, the mini chocolate chip croissant swirls, that is a seasonal product. I still felt that this product was one worth including on the list because the croissants are easy to heat up, fun for the whole family to enjoy, and offer a unique spin on the typical croissant.
As a final note, I live in the Midwestern United States, so all of these items were purchased from a Trader Joe's in said region — if you live elsewhere, there's a chance that some of the breakfast items' availability may vary.