14 Frozen Waffles Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

If you thought you could only get Belgian waffles at the diner, you're in for a real treat. Today's frozen waffles are not just a quick and easy breakfast meal from your childhood, they're also a great snack. Many brands also offer protein-dense or low-carb options to accommodate a range of diets.

Not only that, but you can use frozen waffles to simplify home-cooked recipes. Make them taste homemade by cooking waffles in a skillet instead of toasting them, or stick to your handy air fryer. If you have a great recipe for fried chicken, you can quickly turn it into chicken and waffles or even create a new twist on classic sandwiches, like a Monte Cristo on a waffle.

Which waffles are best for what purpose? We tasted some of the most popular brands to discover the tastiest, crunchiest selections available. Whichever brand you choose, be sure to throw your waffles out after a maximum of six months in the freezer because age can make them stiffer and cause them to develop an off-taste.